Alerus Financial NA Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 85,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,066,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $3,577,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of HON stock opened at $164.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.77. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.38 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

