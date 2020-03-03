Alerus Financial NA Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $381.35 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $292.53 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $424.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

