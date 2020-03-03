Alerus Financial NA Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.21. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

