Alerus Financial NA Reduces Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Alerus Financial NA cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up 0.9% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alerus Financial NA owned about 0.57% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $141.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $125.26 and a 1 year high of $155.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.53.

