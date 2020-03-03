Alerus Financial NA Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alerus Financial NA lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,199 shares of company stock valued at $17,430,661 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $196.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $542.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.28 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

