Alerus Financial NA Sells 155 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,953.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,986.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,835.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

