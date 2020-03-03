Alerus Financial NA Sells 16,304 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alerus Financial NA decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,304 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $184.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

