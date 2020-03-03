Alerus Financial NA Sells 1,841 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Alerus Financial NA lowered its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Tower by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,057 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Tower by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,660,000 after acquiring an additional 236,870 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,540,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,767,000 after acquiring an additional 243,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,439,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMT opened at $240.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $176.84 and a 12-month high of $258.62. The firm has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.08.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,766. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

