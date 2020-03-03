Alerus Financial NA Sells 247 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alerus Financial NA lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 127,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $170,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,386.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,460.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,318.18. The company has a market capitalization of $952.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

