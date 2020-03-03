Alerus Financial NA Sells 6,362 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,438,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,852,000 after purchasing an additional 361,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $153.94 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $119.06 and a twelve month high of $156.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

