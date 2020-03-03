Alerus Financial NA Sells 874 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 3.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 5.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon by 17.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. purchased a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTN opened at $192.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.05. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $169.64 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

