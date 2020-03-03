Alerus Financial NA Trims Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,842 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alerus Financial NA owned about 0.12% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,942,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,076,000 after purchasing an additional 120,694 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,567,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,775,000 after purchasing an additional 340,438 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 873,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 854,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day moving average is $112.27. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.66 and a one year high of $117.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

