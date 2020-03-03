Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Stock Position Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.14% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,247,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,418,000 after buying an additional 61,030 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,682,000 after buying an additional 276,422 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 671,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after buying an additional 304,934 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $136,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 334,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.