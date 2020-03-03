Alexandria Capital LLC Acquires 11,688 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

