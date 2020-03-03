Alexandria Capital LLC Acquires 1,220 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after buying an additional 614,433 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,708,324,000 after buying an additional 539,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,375,363,000 after buying an additional 118,843 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,202,086,000 after buying an additional 35,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $273.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.39. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $241.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

