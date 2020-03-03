Alexandria Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 28,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 498.4% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $168.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $154.74 and a 1-year high of $186.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.62 and a 200 day moving average of $173.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

