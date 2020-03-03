Alexandria Capital LLC Buys 11,910 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Williams Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Williams Companies by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 85,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

In other news, Director Michael A. Creel purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

