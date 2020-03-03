Alexandria Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,009 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $345,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after acquiring an additional 42,463 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 266,787 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $248.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $187.13 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

