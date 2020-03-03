Alexandria Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.5% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,372,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 251,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 109,577 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54,973 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,278,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,294,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $197,203,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average is $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $237.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,872 shares of company stock worth $1,567,094. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

