Alexandria Capital LLC Has $12.95 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.7% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $184.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

