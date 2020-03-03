Alexandria Capital LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137,878 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 419.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,886,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,748,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,377 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,157,000 after acquiring an additional 883,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 738,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 678,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 659,624 shares of company stock valued at $13,080,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

NYSE:KMI opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

