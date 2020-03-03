Alexandria Capital LLC Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,360 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,093,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,486 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $642,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,845 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Expedia Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,597 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $257,632,000 after purchasing an additional 277,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Expedia Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,675,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $181,152,000 after purchasing an additional 521,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Expedia Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,582,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,755,000 after purchasing an additional 225,821 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.56 and its 200-day moving average is $118.58. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cfra lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.72.

In related news, Director Jon T. Gieselman acquired 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern acquired 23,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

