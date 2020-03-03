Alexandria Capital LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,570 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of AES by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of AES by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 77,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in AES by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 318,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in AES by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,305,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,335,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AES. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.26.

NYSE:AES opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. AES Corp has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

