Alexandria Capital LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEY. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

KeyCorp stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.