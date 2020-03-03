Alexandria Capital LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 72,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,558 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,920,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,292 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 967,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,437,000 after acquiring an additional 709,214 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,666,000.

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

