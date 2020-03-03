Alexandria Capital LLC Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,350 shares during the quarter. Sangamo Therapeutics comprises 1.1% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC owned about 0.83% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 31,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $984.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

