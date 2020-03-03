Alexandria Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.2% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 830,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,893,000 after buying an additional 70,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $304.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.67 and a twelve month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

