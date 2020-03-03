Alexandria Capital LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,574,000. Providence First Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 35,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,211,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,587,000 after acquiring an additional 91,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $86.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.47. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $79.47 and a 52 week high of $86.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

