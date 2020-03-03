Alexandria Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,292,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,388,000 after buying an additional 239,377 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,250,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,420,000 after buying an additional 34,995 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,652,000 after buying an additional 85,012 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,018,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,112,000 after buying an additional 107,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 782,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after buying an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.12.

GS opened at $209.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.62. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $180.73 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

