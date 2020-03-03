Alexandria Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $718,508,000 after purchasing an additional 46,448 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $622,218,000 after purchasing an additional 972,927 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $596,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,285,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $544,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,733,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $515,687,000 after purchasing an additional 569,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

