Alexandria Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 86,288 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Truist Financial by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,639,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,501,000 after purchasing an additional 316,216 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 221,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

TFC stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

