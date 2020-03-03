Alexandria Capital LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $216.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.46. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $169.27 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

