Alexandria Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 55,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,427,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LIN opened at $198.15 on Tuesday. Linde PLC has a one year low of $166.07 and a one year high of $227.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

