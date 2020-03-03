Alexandria Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Thor Industries worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $89.45.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

