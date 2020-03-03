Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC owned about 0.73% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 195,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GMF opened at $98.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average is $98.58. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $88.79 and a 1-year high of $107.54.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

