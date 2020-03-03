Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 1,951 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average of $93.21. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

