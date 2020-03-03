Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 2,096 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,401 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,334,000 after purchasing an additional 269,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

