Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 716 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 514.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 605,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,447,000 after purchasing an additional 78,422 shares during the period.

VV opened at $142.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.67 and a 200-day moving average of $142.84. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $125.28 and a 52 week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

