Alexandria Capital LLC Trims Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after buying an additional 6,193,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,259 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,774 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,539,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,273 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,202 shares of company stock valued at $28,521,767 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

