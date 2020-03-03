Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

BABA stock opened at $210.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

