Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) to report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allakos’ earnings. Allakos reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($3.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALLK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth $17,087,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,001,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,565,000 after purchasing an additional 592,503 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,386,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,690,000 after purchasing an additional 327,352 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,067,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,877,000 after purchasing an additional 572,648 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLK opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.66 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40. Allakos has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $139.99.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

