ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $74.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $83.00. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.75% from the stock’s previous close.

ALE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE ALE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,447. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.37.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth $22,945,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 668.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,125,000 after buying an additional 190,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,607,000 after buying an additional 136,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 639,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,883,000 after buying an additional 128,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter worth $10,459,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

