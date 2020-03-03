Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $12.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $453,743.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,113.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Russell Frank Co grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 603,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 196,775 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,068,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65,763 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 242,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,392,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,541 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

