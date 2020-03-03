Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,903,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total transaction of $74,280.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,421,912 shares of company stock worth $346,794,431. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,389.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,461.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,318.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

