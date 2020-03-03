Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -2.22

Headlines about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been trending negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a news impact score of -2.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Amazon.com’s analysis:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price target (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,953.95 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,586.57 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,986.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,835.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $972.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

