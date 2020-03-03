Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

