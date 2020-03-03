Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Ameresco from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.08.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $233,755.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 957,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,800,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 488,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,777,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,662 shares of company stock worth $4,141,923. 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Kleinwort Benson Investors Dublin Ltd bought a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,643,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ameresco by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 476,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 395,566 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth $5,178,000. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $4,809,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 790,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 365,703 shares in the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

