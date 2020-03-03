American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Acquired by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 360.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 966,851 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $61,911,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,283,000 after buying an additional 386,002 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,178,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after buying an additional 248,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $10,585,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $95.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $80.66 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.