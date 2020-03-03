American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,307 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,657,462 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $206,337,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 66,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $56,755,000 after acquiring an additional 54,394 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.31.

American Express stock opened at $113.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average of $122.70. American Express has a 52 week low of $106.68 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

