American Financial Group Inc. Acquires 100,000 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

American Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of TEGNA worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,061,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,414,000 after buying an additional 175,019 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 636,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TGNA opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.